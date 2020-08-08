Intel 12th-Gen “Alder Lake-S” Expected to Debut DDR5

It is only a matter of time now before we see the formal adoption (or transition) to DDR5 memory as the new ‘standard’ for PC hardware. While we all know that it’s coming, however, it has been rather hard to pin down exactly when we could (even roughly) expect it. Well, following a report via Videocardz, reports are suggesting that in terms of Intel (who are believed to be leading the development of the platform) DDR5 RAM may make its debut with the release of their 12th-gen “Alder Lake-S” processors.

Intel 12th-Gen “Alder Lake-S”

It should be noted that, at the time of writing, neither AMD nor Intel has specifically confirmed which of their processing platforms will make the initial transition to DDR5 memory. That being said, however, with it clearly being quite a hot property in terms of new technology, the one would likely follow the other in fairly quick succession.

With the release of new information, however, (which, we should note, is unclear if it was part of the recent data breach), code has revealed that Intel’s “Alder Lake-S” CPU platform, and specifically its LGA1700 socket design, will definitely be offering DDR5 memory support.

What Do We Think?

With “Alder Lake-S” currently expected to release around 2022-2023 (something that’s a little unclear now following a recently announced production delay), it does give us a fairly solid indication that the transitional period between DDR4 and DDR5 is still (relatively speaking) a little ways away yet. In terms of outright generational leaps, however, while it is long overdue, we fully expected DDR5 to offer some pretty hefty and faster levels of RAM performance.

The only real question is, where will we see it first? Intel’s LGA1700 or AMD’s AM5?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!