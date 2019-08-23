Intel Comet Lake-S CPU Leak Suggests Early 2020 Release

With the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors taking most of the headlines in recent months, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Intel (as you might expect) has a number of new processors either on the way or, at the very least, certainly in the pipeline.

Perhaps one of the highest-profile ‘upcoming releases‘ is the Comet Lake-S design and in a report via Videocardz, several slides (supposedly from Intel) have leaked indicating not only some of the specifications but also a rough release date.

Intel Comet Lake-S

So, there’s a lot to digest her. At a glance, however, there’s already a number of things we can confirm. Firstly, this new processor line will require a 400-series motherboard as it switches to an LGA1200 socket design. A factor that could be of significance when the late Ice Lake processors release. Put simply, that may require another separate motherboard design.

It seems, however, that a number of processors from the range will feature a 10-core 20-thread design and, in addition, may be set to release in the early part of 2020.

What Do We Think?

AMD has clearly given Intel a lot to think about with their most recent processor releases and as such, we had heard rumours that Comet Lake-S processors may have released before the end of the year. A factor that was seemingly supported by the fact that MSI only announced their first 10th-gen laptops earlier this week.

So, at this point, we can only say that they’re out when Intel says they’re out. It does, however, seem pretty certain that it’s going to likely be within the next 6-months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!