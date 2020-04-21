Intel Comet Lake-S Shown Just Edging AMD But at What Cost?

With the release of the Intel Comet Lake-S platform expected within the next couple of months, news of Z490 motherboards ‘leaking’ over the last few days have certainly been keeping me busy. In taking us in a more (arguably) interesting direction, however, benchmarks from the upcoming Intel Core i7-10700K and i5-10600K have leaked online and, if accurate, show them just edging out their logical AMD Ryzen 3000 counterparts.

Intel Comet Lake-S

In a report via TechPowerUp, benchmark results posted from the i5-10600k and i7-10700k show that when compared to the Ryzen 3600X and 3800X (a comparison that we’d consider fair), the Intel processors only just manage to edge out Ryzen by literal single-digit percentages.

So, this does suggest that Comet Lake-S will be slightly faster than its AMD counterparts. The question is though, at what cost does this performance come?

What Do We Think?

While the results posted do not specify anything beyond the results, there have been a number of leaks over the last few weeks pointing to some significant warning signs with the Comet Lake-S platform. Largely, it boils down to two factors; they (may) require a hell of a lot of dedicated power while running at full tilt and, likely by proxy, they seem to be running insanely hot!

So, yes, we’re willing to accept that Comet Lake-S could be faster than AMD Ryzen 3000. If this is the required cost of that extra-performance, however, we can’t see this being enough to warrant people choosing it over Ryzen. Put simply, sometimes having a slightly faster processor just isn’t worth the collateral costs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!