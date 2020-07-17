Intel Core i9-10850K Listing Hints at $450 Price Tag

/ 2 mins ago
intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

Earlier this month, we saw rumors suggesting that Intel was planning to release a brand new processor from the Comet Lake-S range. Specifically cited as the Intel Core i9-10850K, the naming would suggest that while still representing a high-end design, it would effectively be a more wallet-friendly version of the i9-10900K.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that the processor has now been all but confirmed and, better still, through the medium in which it has appeared, we’re able to do some fairly solid maths as to how much it will likely cost.

Intel Core i9-10850K

Being listed by DigitalStorm as part of a pre-built system, through the individual customizable component selection, we can see that the cost they apply to the Intel Core i9-10850K breaks down to around $450. As such, given that this is the individual price for this specific component, we can take this as a more than solid indicator that this will also likely reflect the general retail price when they release.

Intel Core i9-10850K Listing Hints at $450 Price Tag 1

Comparatives!

So, with a rough price for the Intel Core i9-10850K (pretty much) known, how will this stack up? Well, in direct comparison to the current i9-10900K, this will see Intel’s new processor cost (around) $50 less. A pretty decent price gap that would surely tempt many consumers into choosing the i9-10850K as a ‘nearly as good, but not as expensive’ alternative.

Just how good will it be though? Well, with the formal release expected within the next few weeks, we’ll soon be able to tell you ourselves!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend