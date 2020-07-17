Intel Core i9-10850K Listing Hints at $450 Price Tag

Earlier this month, we saw rumors suggesting that Intel was planning to release a brand new processor from the Comet Lake-S range. Specifically cited as the Intel Core i9-10850K, the naming would suggest that while still representing a high-end design, it would effectively be a more wallet-friendly version of the i9-10900K.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that the processor has now been all but confirmed and, better still, through the medium in which it has appeared, we’re able to do some fairly solid maths as to how much it will likely cost.

Intel Core i9-10850K

Being listed by DigitalStorm as part of a pre-built system, through the individual customizable component selection, we can see that the cost they apply to the Intel Core i9-10850K breaks down to around $450. As such, given that this is the individual price for this specific component, we can take this as a more than solid indicator that this will also likely reflect the general retail price when they release.

Comparatives!

So, with a rough price for the Intel Core i9-10850K (pretty much) known, how will this stack up? Well, in direct comparison to the current i9-10900K, this will see Intel’s new processor cost (around) $50 less. A pretty decent price gap that would surely tempt many consumers into choosing the i9-10850K as a ‘nearly as good, but not as expensive’ alternative.

Just how good will it be though? Well, with the formal release expected within the next few weeks, we’ll soon be able to tell you ourselves!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!