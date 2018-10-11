Intel Defends Benchmark While Company Admits Mistakes

Following the formal announcement of the new Intel i9 Processors, a rather strong claim was made surrounding them. Put simply, Intel said that it had the benchmarks and the i9 9900k was the most powerful gaming processor currently on the market. In fairness, quite a bold claim but one that many would’ve been prepared to swallow without too many questions.

A couple days later though, more than a few concerns were raised at the methodology used by the company employed by Intel to conduct the benchmarking. If you want more details on that, you can read our article on it here!

Following that news though, in a report via PCGamesN, while Intel is still defending the benchmark the company they used, Principled Tech, has admitted some mistakes were make.

What’s The Problem?

Well, in the latest revelations, it seems that the testing team at Principled Tech didn’t fully utilise all the cores available on the Ryzen 2700x. Instead, it was limited to 4-cores. The company has said: “Some inquiries we have received concern the use of the Ryzen utility and the number of active cores in the AMD-based systems. Based on AMD’s recommendations and our initial testing on the Threadripper processors. We found installing the AMD Ryzen Master utility and enabling the Game Mode increased most results. For consistency purposes, we did that for all AMD systems across Threadripper and Ryzen. We are now doing additional testing with the AMD systems in Creator Mode. We will update the report with the new results.”

So, while Intel claims to have 50% on AMD, it seems it wasn’t a fair test! Remember though, Intel stands by those figures!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting an i9 processor? – Let us know in the comments!