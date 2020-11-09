If you’re a regular reader here at eTeknix, you’ll know that we’ve already reviewed the Intel Core i9-10900K when it launched six months ago, and you can read that here. If you’ve been here this week, you’ll know that we also reviewed the Ryzen 5 5600X and the Ryzen 9 5900X, which you can read here. However, we wanted to pair back the data a little and remove the clutter and focus on the current Intel and AMD flagships. Now I’ll admit, we do have the 5950X included in this test here, but that’s tipping a little out of the realm of consumer CPU and gets a little more serious, much like the X299 parts from Intel or the Extreme Editions, so we’re sticking to the big-ticket CPUs that are pushed at gamers primarily.

Intel i9-10900K Vs AMD 5900X Showdown

All of the CPUs here are pretty damn fast, but who can win in the most rounds? I’ll be giving one point for each lead between the Intel i9-10900K and AMD 5900X in this showdown, and we’ll tally up the strengths and weaknesses at the end. For the sake of having a good data set, I’ve also included results for the i9-9900K and the 5950X. That’s two top-end chips from Intel and two from AMD.

Intel Core i9 10900K

10 Cores

20 Threads

3.7GHz Base Clock

5.3GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 3.0

TDP: 125W

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Intel Core i9-10900K product page here.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

12 Cores

24 Threads

3.7 GHz Base Clock

4.8GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

TDP: 105W

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 9 5900X product page here.