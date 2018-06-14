Intel Making Plans for 2020 Dedicated GPUs

Intel Will Finally Enter dGPU Market

Over the past couple of years, Intel has been experimenting with the GPU market. Over time, the company has massively improved their iGPUs to pair with CPUs. Until recently however, the dGPU market appeared off limits. In a not so surprising move, CEO Brain Krzanich is now confirming their dGPU plans. Furthermore, the company is revealing that the launch for the new dGPUs should be sometime in 2020.

With Chipzilla entering the dGPU market, that will give us 3 major GPU players again. Due to the massive investments into GPU technology, Intel is poised to make an entry into the market already. Earlier rumours had pointed to a 2019 release but 2020 gives them more time. Chipzilla has no shortage of talent as we have seen with their iGPUs as well. Furthermore, they now have some of the best talent from AMD.

Intel Leveraging Competing IP and Talent

Last year, Intel secured Raja Koduri, the former head of Radeon Technologies Group. Once Chipzilla hired Raja, it was clear that the entry into the dGPU market was a matter of time. As the leader behind Polaris and Vega and earlier ATI GPUs, Raja is likely spearheading the dGPU efforts. Furthermore, Chipzilla also has deals with Nvidia and AMD to secure IP and to avoid any potential lawsuits.

Intel already has codenames for some of their future dGPUs. Arctic Sound is one variant set to launch with both datacentre and gaming variants. The company has a lot of experience with MCM no doubt in part due to AMD. Reportedly, Chipzilla is also considering packages like the 8809G, with the dGPUs bleeding into their iGPUs. Overall, Intel is making a strong push into dGPUs and with their CPU clout, Nvidia and AMD should pay very close attention.