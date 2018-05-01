Intel Optane 905P SSD Shows Up on Online Retail Stores

New Intel Optane SSD Shows Up on Online

The latest Intel Optane 905P SSD has begun appearing in online store listings recently, including NewEgg.com. This is the drive that is rumoured to be sporting Intel’s latest controller with 7-channels.

Two versions are on the list. One is a half-height PCIe form factor NVMe drive utilizing 3DXPoint technology. While the other is a 2.5” form factor using a U.2 interface. The U.2 option shows a 480GB capacity, while the PCIe version is 960GB. The PCIe version also looks flashier, having LEDs and it will have a 1.5TB capacity version as well according to Intel documents. Some sites also list a lower capacity 280GB and 480GB PCIe drive.

What Else is New in the Optane 905P?

Unfortunately, the listing itself does not reveal much as to what the actual performance figures are. All it shows is that the read and write latency are under 10us, and that the MTBF is 1,600,000 hours for both drives. In comparison to the Optane 900P, it appears that the 905P uses slightly more power (5 watts idle vs 7 watts idle), although it has a greater operating temperature range, now up to 85C from 75C. However, the biggest difference is in the shock resistance with a jump from 50G to 1000G.

Is there Going to be an M.2 Version?

Most likely yes. The only evidence for it so far existing is on ASRock’s marketing images specifically referring to an “Intel Optane 905P Ready” M.2 slot on their H370 chipset motherboard.

How Much is the Intel Optane 905P SSD?

The new Optane 905P PCIe is listed for $1,602.11 USD on NewEgg.com, plus $12.00 shipping. Considering the size is 960GB, which works out to about $1.67-per-GB, which is remarkable.

Meanwhile, the Optane 905P 480GB U.2 drive has a $658.42 USD price tag.