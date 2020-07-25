Intel Posts Teaser About Xe Graphics Reveal – Then Deletes It!

We’ve known for around a year now that Intel has been cooking up a brand new graphics architecture that should, someday, and all going well, see an eventual discrete graphics card release. In other words, something that could really provide some competition for both AMD and Nvidia.

While it seems almost certain that ‘Xe’ will initially make its debut as an integrated solution with the release of their ‘Tiger Lake’ processors, it seems that following a Twitter post, Intel was planning on making a pretty big announcement regarding the subject within the next 20 days.

Albeit, the plot has thickened somewhat as, following it being posted, it was promptly deleted!

Intel Xe Graphics

In a report via Videocardz, the Twitter post below was made on Intel’s official account but was then subsequently deleted around 3 hours later. What it did make clear, however, is that some form of major announcement regarding ‘Xe’ was (and perhaps still is) planned for around August 14th.

While we already know that Intel has a major (and undisclosed) announcement planned for September, this is either something completely different or maybe Intel just jumped the gun a little early with this post.

What Do We Think?

If we were to take a guess, we would suggest that someone over at Intel’s social media department misread a memo and decided to post this much sooner than it was intended. In other words, we think this was more than likely a teaser building up to the aforementioned September announcement that will undoubtedly see the launch of the ‘Tiger Lake’ processor platform and, by proxy, the official debut of ‘Xe’.

Who knows though, maybe we will get two buses come along in pretty quick succession from Intel. The short version is though, we won’t know for certain if this was a mistake until around mid-August.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to hearing more news about the ‘Xe’ graphics platform? – Let us know in the comments!