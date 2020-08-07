Intel Takes Shots At AMD With New Laptop Benchmarks

Despite AMD not having a particularly huge share in the laptop market, since the beginning of 2019, Team Red has slowly been carving itself out a surprisingly large chunk in a pretty short space of time. In a nutshell, although their current 19.7% laptop share isn’t massive, it’s certainly significantly better than the market low of 7.8% it had in 2017.

With this in mind, however, it’s entirely understandable that Intel would be keen to address this. They are, after all, coming to regret the fact that they have (so far) completely failed to respond to the huge surge AMD has seen in the desktop CPU market share (which is nearly at a 50/50 split). With the release of new ‘real world’ laptop benchmarking figures, therefore, Intel is looking to reestablish with consumers that despite the popularity of the AMD Ryzen mobile platform, their Comet Lake-H processors are still significantly better at gaming! In other news, water is wet!

Intel is Comparing Laptop Performance to AMD… Again!

This isn’t the first time that Intel has specifically looked to fire some comparative shots at AMD from within the laptop market. To date, however, they’re benchmarking process has been more than a little dubious. For example, in benchmarks leaked in June, while Intel was showing significantly better performance, they did so on a laptop that (specifications wise) was notably superior.

In this particular instance, however, (coming via BenchLife) it seems that Intel is largely playing with a straight bat here. While the comparative laptops specifications do vary slightly, on the whole, they do seem generally fair as a comparison. Albeit, and again though, it should be noted that the Intel i7-10750H is a 45w TDP design whereas the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is (only) 35w TDP.

Lenovo Y7000-2020:

Intel® Core i7-10750H Processor (2.6 GHz base up to 5.0 GHz, 6C/12T, 45 W TDP) measured on Lenovo Y7000-2020

16GB DRAM (2 x 8 GB DDR4 2933MHz)

512G SSD

1920 x 1080 display

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Home V1909 18363.836

Battery 60WHr

Lenovo R7000-2020:

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor (2.9 GHz base up to 4.2 GHz, 16T/8C, 35 W TDP) measured on Lenovo R7000-2020

16GB DRAM (2 x 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz)

512G SSD

1920 x 1080 display

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Home V1909 18363.836

Battery 60WHr

What Do We Think?

While these benchmarks do show a notable performance boost on Intel-based laptops, it doesn’t really address the biggest problem they have. Namely, that (generally speaking) AMD laptops are (usually) quite notably cheaper. And again, while Intel is being a little bit fairer this time around, the methodology of comparison is still open to fairly legitimate criticism.

Putting this all succinctly, however, Intel laptops are faster, but AMD laptops are cheaper. Did you really need to be told that though?…

What do you think? Do you own a laptop? If so, which processor do you have in it? In addition, would you ever consider getting an AMD laptop (if you don't already)? – Let us know in the comments!