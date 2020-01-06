Intel Tease Comet Lake H-Series to Battle AMD Ryzen 4000

We’ve certainly seen more than a little news in the past week that AMD may be set to formally launch it’s latest Ryzen 4XXX based mobile processors at any moment. While it will, of course, be a huge matter of curiosity to see how these compete and compare, it seems that Intel isn’t willing to just sit back and wait to find out.

In a report via PCGamesN, Intel has subtly semi-confirmed the upcoming release of its latest mobile platform. Namely, the Comet Lake H.

Intel Hints at Laptop Comet Lake H Launch

While Intel was reluctant to go into any specific details, they were willing to commit to the following comment.

“This is the first time we’re going to talk briefly about our Comet Lake H-series. So the best gaming CPUs on mobile are going to get better very shortly. More information is coming soon. But today, what I want to tell you, is that basically we can go 5GHz+ on the Core i7. We’re going to go even higher on the Core i9. And we’re going to have the eight-core, 16-thread at scale here, and more SKUs at the top.”

When Will We Know More?

Intel is set to hold its official CES 2020 event later today. As such, we should have a much better idea as to what to expect from these processors by around this time tomorrow.

If nothing else, however, between AMD and Intel, the laptop/notebook market is certainly looking to be a hell of a lot more competitive in the coming years. Who will be the winner though? Well, I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

For now though, with us being in attendance at the event, rest assured we’ll be bringing you the news straight from the showroom floor. So be sure to keep checking our website and social media channels!

