ASUS ROG Zephyrus Laptop with Ryzen 7 4800HS Leaks

AMD tentatively dipped their Ryzen-toe into the laptop market last year with the release of their 3XXX series of mobile processors. While it was a solid start though, they were not without their problems and certainly a long way off the performance seen in Intel’s 9th and even 8th-gen releases.

ASUS, however, is one of the few manufacturers that clearly sees potential in AMD. Not only from a performance aspect but also for providing laptops at a (relative to Intel-based designs) lesser cost.

In a report via Videocardz, however, in what represents one of the first confirmations of the AMD Ryzen 4XXX mobile platform, their upcoming ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502I laptop will feature an AMD Ryzen 4800HS processor. One of the top-spec designs expected from the range.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502I

Although specific details surrounding this particular processor are not yet known, we do have some information regarding the laptops themselves. Specifically, that they will in effect represent a ‘high-performance’ design (not that you likely expected anything less from the ASUS ROG Zephyrus branding) and that they will be sold primarily in two variants depending on the display or graphics card.

Known Specifications

Although these will vary between the two models, the following specifications have been leaked.

1080p IPS 144Hz or a TBC resolution with 144Hz refresh rate

GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz

1/0.5TB M.2 NVMe

WiFi6

76Wh 4-cell battery

180W PSU

2.1 kg

360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

What Do We Think?

Based on what we can see here, this should represent a solid step up in performance from ASUS’ prior AMD Ryzen based laptop releases. For more information on those, you can check the link here!

One thing, however, is certain. ASUS clearly strongly believes in the AMD Ryzen mobile platform and based on what we’ve heard from the upcoming 4XXX series, that might end up being the smart choice not only for them, but also for consumers in 2020.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!