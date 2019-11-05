InWin Announces its 925 Premium PC Chassis

InWin is something of a mildly curious brand in that everyone who knows PC components will have heard of them, but they’re not necessarily one of the first names that would roll off the tongue either. That is, perhaps, partly to do with the fact that they’re not a brand widely associated with inexpensive products.

With the release of the brand new 925 Premium PC Chassis, however, who knows? Perhaps this will be the new home of your next system build! Well, presuming you have a pretty healthy bank balance!

InWin 925

The InWin 925 is, essentially, a slightly smaller version of their prior 928 Super Tower design. The main perk, however, is that despite it being slighter lesser in scale, no compromises have been made to the overall style and performance of the chassis.

In terms of PC cases, this is definitely geared towards the HEDT/workstation of consumers.

What Does InWin have to Say?

“The InWin 925 not only possesses a sharp and sleek design, but it allows PC enthusiasts to create a high-end workstation or gaming system. This premium PC chassis is wrapped in a single sheet of 4mm aluminium around a strong SECC steel frame. Both sides feature 3mm tempered glass panels that provide a great view of the internal components and are easily removed using the large specially made thumbscrews. The 925 is uniquely designed so each edge is inwardly angled and interlinks seamlessly. Creating an eye-catching streamlined look. At the front, the subtle ARGB InWin logo is embedded into the black-anodized panel and can be synced with ARGB-enabled motherboards or control boxes. Inside, the 925 supports up to E-ATX motherboards (12” x 13”) and dual graphics cards placements(vertically or horizontally). Plus up to nine fans and two 360mm water-cooling radiators for maximum cooling performance. Meanwhile, dust filters are strategically placed and are easily removed for cleaning.”

When is it Out?

Expected to launch in the next few weeks, there is something of a potential caveat to the 925 chassis. Put simply, even if it is a cut-down version of the 928, it’s still going to come with a pretty huge price tag. The 928 does, after all, currently retail for a price in the region of £1000.

As such, unless the 925 is significantly less expensive, this isn’t going to be for everyone. In terms of high-performance system chassis designs, however, it honestly doesn’t get much better than this.

You can check out the official InWin 925 website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!