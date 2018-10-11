James Murdoch Reportedly Set To Become New Tesla CEO

James Murdoch Set To Become New Tesla CEO

Following a deal being made with the SEC (security exchange committee), Elon Musk was required to stand down from his role as the Tesla CEO for at least three years. In fairness, it was probably the smart decision as the alternative would have been them suing him for fraud in an attempt to oust him completely!

Since then, speculation has been growing over who would become the new head of the company. With some suggestions pointing towards former vice-president Al Gore, a report via CNET suggests the James Murdoch (son of media tycoon Rupert) is set to be offered the role!

A Move That Does Make Sense

While Rupert Murdoch does have involvement with Tesla, it is currently in an entirely non-executive manner. As such, with no strict financial involvement, he seems an ideal choice. In addition, he is also known to have agreed with Elon Musk on many of the key decisions in recent years which means that the former CEO probably won’t have too many objections either.

Despite this though, Elon Musk would seem to think otherwise.

This is incorrect — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2018

Twitter

Following a post on Elon Musk’s (semi-infamous) Twitter account, while he has not refuted it entirely, he certainly isn’t giving the story his confirmation either. As such, it’s hard to say for certain if Rupert Murdoch really is the lead candidate. At the very least, he is probably in the running and based on his history, he doesn’t seem like a bad choice.

What do you think? Does he sound like a good CEO choice to you? If not, who would you pick? – Let us know in the comments!