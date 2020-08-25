Japan’s Giant Walking Gundam Robot Nears Completion

Around 6 years (and countless cups of coffee) ago, we reported on how Japan was looking to build a giant Gundam robot. Set to be a fully functional walking creation, it was certainly an ambitious project that, for anyone with even a casual interest in robotics, would represent something pretty amazing!

Well, following a report via HyperJapan, we have a pretty significant update. The head of this creation has just been attached and, as such, we’re one significant step closer to seeing this being taken out for a test drive… walk?

Giant Walking Gundam Robot!

This isn’t the first time that Japanese engineers have looked to design a Gundam robot. With this ‘model’ being 18 meters tall, however, given that they are designing it with the intention of it being capable of fully autonomous walking, it’s undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects to date.

Why are they doing it though? Well, it’s hard to ignore that Japan really loves its robots. More than that, however, upon completion the plan is to make this the centerpiece of an upcoming attraction in Yokohama (where it is currently being assembled).

Where Can I Learn More?

The people designing this giant Gundam robot are currently discouraging people from visiting the site to have a look. Partly due to the COVID-19 situation, but largely because they don’t want any unnecessary crowds or disruption. On the plus side, however, they are regularly updating their website and YouTube channels and if you want to learn more about this amazing project, you can check out the following links:

