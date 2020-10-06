John McAfee Has Been Arrested for Tax Evasion

Since the start of the year, news surrounding tech giant (and possible madman) John McAfee has been more than a little quiet. As you might have guessed though, his wacky adventures are far from being over just yet! – If you do, incidentally, want some kind of idea what kind of crazy stuff he’s been up to in the past (and trust me, there’s a lot of it!), you can check out the link here!

So, what’s next for Mr. McAfee? Well, apparently the news (at least for him) is not good! Following the issue of an indictment from the US Department of Justice, John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is reportedly facing extradition to the USA over more than a few tax evasion charges.

John McAfee Arrested!

As part of the indictment, John McAfee is accused of “attempt[ing] to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, in the names of others.” – With the order being issued on June 15th, it seems that following his most recent emergence in Spain (he gets around the world quite a lot) he was arrested and is now, more than likely, facing extradition to America where he could potentially face 5 years in prison for each offense.

You can, incidentally, check out the official press release by the US Department of Justice via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Now, just in case you’re not aware, John McAfee has stated on many occasions that he’d only (willingly) return to America when he was successfully elected as President. And yes, he has run for the office in the past! – Given that he believes that the US Government wants him dead though, you can clearly understand his reticence to return.

Will it happen though? Well, unless he can manage to pull a legal rabbit out of his hat in Spain (which he has managed in other countries in the past – including while being wanted for murder!), it does, this time, seem like he may be forced to return to America.

So, what do we think? Well… I have no opinion. As far as I’m concerned John McAfee is a paragon of virtue. Albeit, I mostly have this opinion because he’s one of the few people in the world who I genuinely believe might turn up on my doorstep if he read that I’d said otherwise!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!