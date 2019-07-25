John McAfee Is Alive, Well, and Released!

/ 6 hours ago

Yesterday, we reported how the official Twitter account for John McAfee had said that the cryptocurrency advocate (and former anti-virus maker) had vanished. Specifically, missing, presumed captured by the CIA. As such, various threats were being made that if he didn’t check-in soon his ‘insurance policy’ of a supposed 31 terabytes of sensitive data would be released.

Well, rejoice (maybe?) as following a new post on his Twitter account, John McAfee is now a free man! In fact, the CIA never had him at all! Somebody did though!

What Happened to John McAfee?

It seems that while docking in the Dominican Republic, both he and his boat were seized by the government. The exact reasoning is unclear, but he was held in ‘detention’ for 4 days where he has said he was treated well.

It does appear, however, that the government did retain a number of his guns and weapons onboard his ‘freedom boat’ and, in addition, have yet to actually release the boat itself. It is said to be being held for “reseach purposes”. Whatever that means!

So, John McAfee is currently using alternative methods (as yet undisclosed) to continue his journey.

What’s Next?

Well, US government officials can seemingly relax. The data files (supposedly containing sensitive information on them) are secured again as John McAfee is a free man!

With him running for President next year though, it’ll be interesting to see what wacky adventure he gets involved with next! – If the CIA were after him though, it seems that they missed out this time!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives