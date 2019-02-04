Kingdom Hearts 3 Jumps To The Top Of The UK Gaming Charts

Kingdom Hearts 3

There is some irony that two of perhaps 2019’s hottest releases both came in January. While Resident Evil 2, not surprisingly, romped to the top of the charts with its release on the 25th of January, however, it was always curious to see what impact the release of Kingdom Hearts 3 would have. It did, after all, release literally just 4 days after.

Well, it seems that Kingdom Hearts 3 is going down very well with UK consumers as in a report via GamesIndustry, it has practically immediately supplanted Resident Evil 2 at the top of the list.

Surprising News!

I always suspected that Kingdom Hearts 3 was going to be a popular release. What I did not expect, however, was that it would so easily topple Resident Evil 2 so quickly. In terms of audience scopes, I would have imagined that while both would have been popular, Resident Evil 2 might have held the top spot regardless. Well, I guess I can’t get everything right!

How Will This Progress?

With Kingdom Hearts 3 currently topping the charts, it increases the curiosity as to how this will progress through February. Yes, February has some pretty strong releases, but (and with respect to those games), nothing within the same scope as these two titles. With the exception of Anthem, I can’t see the top 5 changing. Nor, indeed, the top two. It’s simply a case of which game is going to run away with this and, as surprised as I am to see Kingdom Hearts 3 at the top, and it is pleasantly so, I’d expect Resident Evil 2 to maybe take it back next week!

