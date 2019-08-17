Latest Flight Simulator Trailer is Pure Graphics Porn

The flight simulator market has been pretty quiet in recent years. However, when it comes to dropping jaws, Microsofts Flight Simulator has always been a big hit. Even back in the early days of PC gaming. While the graphics may have been basic by today’s standards, they were cutting edge for every release of Flight Simulator. The upcoming version is no exception, and as you can see in the new trailer above, photorealism is a key factor this time around.

Flight Simulator

OK, so it’s not really an official trailer this time around. It’s actually put together by FSL Flight Sim Liberty on YouTube. It’s a collection of the official clips that have been released by Microsoft. Each showing off a new environment or game detail.

When Can I Play?

Well, the first Alpha phase is currently live to those on the lucky side of the insider program. There’s a roadmap at the end of the video, with plenty of goals for them to get through. However, things seem to be progressing well. Fingers crossed it’ll make it out before the end of the year. Plus, it’ll have mod support, which should be epic!

Thoughts?

What do you think of the new Flight Simulator “game” from Microsoft? Are you a fan of the older ones? Do you think we should all go out and snap up a good flight stick while we still can? Let us know in the comments below!