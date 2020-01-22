Leaked Images Reveal Xbox Series X Front & Rear Panels?

With the Xbox Series X console expected to launch around November this year, one of the biggest talking points of it so far has been the rather unusual design it has. Being compared to many things (rather unflatteringly as a cheese grater and, more flatteringly, as similar to the Corsair One system) it does seem pretty nailed on that Microsoft is opting for a ‘tower-like’ design.

Following a post by Twitter user Doug_DragoX, however, images seemingly confirm the design with prototypes of the front and rear panels of the Xbox Series X being claimed.

Xbox Series X

The images do seem to conform with those seen in the original launch announcement release from Microsoft. Now, of course, these could be easily replicated, but it seems that one person decided to test the theory out.

Utilizing the serial number (which I’ve blanked out below) one person has claimed that they were able to successfully register this panel with Microsoft. They did, of course, quickly de-register it, but given that it worked, it seems pretty clear that Microsoft acknowledges the existence of this panel.

What Do We Think?

Now, if legitimate, this is clearly going to get whoever owns this prototype into a little bit of trouble. Particularly now, with the registration, Microsoft knows it’s out there in the public domain. It should, however, be equally noted that this might be a well-produced hoax. In addition, it’s still not written in stone that this will be the final released design.

The short version is though, we don’t know if these images are 100% legitimate or not. Based on the information, however, we would be willing to say that it’s more likely than not! In other words, it seems that this is the design for the Xbox Series X that Microsoft is going with! Like it or not!

What do you think? Which console are you planning to get? The PS5 or the Xbox Series X? – Let us know in the comments!