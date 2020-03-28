Leaked Intel Slide Confirms Comet Lake-H to Boost up to 5.3GHz

A few days ago rumors abounded that Intel was set to confirm the launch of its upcoming Comet Lake-H mobile CPU platform on April 2nd. A date that would, incidentally, also see Nvidia launch their ‘Super’ mobile graphics adaptors.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a slide has leaked regarding the upcoming Core i9-10980HK that is certainly going to raise some eye-brows. Why? Well, it reportedly comes with a 5.3GHz boost clock speed!

Intel Core i9-10980HK

At the time of writing, 5GHz plus clock speeds are still something of a stretch for desktop processors. Well, presuming you don’t enter the realms of overclocking. To see this offered on a mobile platform, however, is truly impressive and, quite frankly, a little hard to believe.

Now, will this be possible? Almost certainly. Intel will, however, have to mildly fudge the performance to make this work. For example, do not expect 5.3GHz across all of its 8-cores. This figure will likely only be achievable on a single core which, to clarify the overall position, is still pretty amazing!

What Do We Think?

While we wouldn’t want to commit to anything until we saw both platforms in action if this is true (and Intel have managed it with reasonable temperature control) this could very well take a lot of the wind out of AMD’s sails. Remember, Team Red is reportedly set to debut its 4XXX mobile CPU platform in the very near future. A design which, they’ve already claimed, will be the market leader in terms of outright performance.

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again though, 2020 is shaping up to be an amazing year for laptops!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!