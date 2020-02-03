Leaked Video Shows the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z in Action

A little over a week ago, some images were leaked that claimed to be from Samsung’s latest upcoming smartphone. The design (tentatively known as the Galaxy Flip Z) was going to essentially be a folding phone that had a style similar to the ‘flip’ phones made popular in the late ’90s.

Well, following a post on Twitter, it seems that we may have one of our first confirmed looks of the upcoming smartphone in action.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Flip Z

In the video, we can clearly see that the smartphone starts out looking like it might be a standard flip screen design. Nothing new there, right? Well, once unfolded, however, the screen appears to go entirely flat. This is, according to rumor, perhaps the first commercial use of Samsung’s new bendable thin-glass display.

If this is representative of the final and finished model, it certainly looks more than a little impressive. So much so, that I think I’d want one! What about the specifications though? Well, while nothing is yet written in stone, the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z is rumored to pack the following features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip

8GB of RAM

256GB of storage

6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 display (22:9 aspect ratio)

10-MP camera

HDR10+ video support display

1.06-inch exterior display

Flip angle of between 70 and 110 degrees

3,300 mAh battery

When Will It Be Released?

With Samsung hosting an event on February 11th, it is believed that they will use this (at least in part) to formally launch the Galaxy Flip Z. Based on the design, I can see this being very popular with consumers. Albeit, price is undoubtedly going to be a factor.

With the Samsung Galaxy Fold retailing for a price in the region of £1400-£2000 (depending on the model variant) we can only hope that this version is a little bit more affordable!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!