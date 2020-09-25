Left 4 Dead 2 Free ‘The Last Stand’ Expansion is Out!

Around a month ago we reported on how Left 4 Dead 2, despite being around 11-years old, was getting a brand new and free content release for the game. Essentially building and basing itself off some of the most popular community mods, ‘The Last Stand’ would truly represent Valve’s last hurrah for a game that, despite its years, has still remained remarkably popular.

Well, following an official Twitter post, it might be time to blow the virtual dust off your Steam library as ‘The Last Stand’ is officially out and available to access right now!

Find your friends, dust off your guns, and face the zombie horde one last time in The Last Stand Update, a massive Left 4 Dead 2 update built by the community.



Left 4 Dead 2 is also FREE this weekend starting right now, and on sale for 80% off! https://t.co/mwhl6NIZCC pic.twitter.com/U0waG0NiQT — Valve (@valvesoftware) September 24, 2020

Left 4 Dead 2 – The Last Stand

In something of a moderate surprise, despite the fact that this update has been released for free, it contains a pretty significant amount of new content that’ll undoubtedly give this game a pretty huge boost in the popularity stakes. Some of the new additions include:

New weapons

New character dialogue

Twenty new survival arenas

Four new scavenge arenas

A new campaign based on the ‘Lighthouse’ survival map.

If you don’t own Left 4 Dead 2, however, the good news doesn’t stop there!

Free Weekend!

In celebrating the launch of this new expansion pack, Steam is currently offering Left 4 Dead 2 as part of it’s latest ‘free weekend’ promotion. With this including the ‘The Last Stand’ content addition, there’s a lot of freebies to be had here and with it free to play until Sunday, if you haven’t tried Left 4 Dead 2 out yet, well… What are you waiting for?!

You can check out the games official Steam website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!