Lego The Incredibles Gamplay Trailer Released

Lego The Incredibles Gameplay Trailer Is Released

Last month it came to our attention that a new Lego game was in the works and this time The Incredibles was getting the block treatment. Due for release shortly after the release of the new film sequel, the timing was right to cash-in on a franchise that is remarkably popular.

I have often been a fan/critic of the Lego games. Firstly, I’ll admit that they are very fun and highly accessible. They certainly get a lot of love and attention from my wife who I think has played nearly every one of them released to date. Personally, while I can see the appeal, is it just me or are they pretty much the same game with new skins?

Well, either way, the new game is on the way and you can check out the trailer below.

What do we know about it?

Lego The Incredibles is set to release on July 13th for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. Beyond that, if you have ever watched the film or played a previous Lego game, you’ll have a fair idea of what to expect from it. You build things, collects things, solve puzzles. You know the drill.

The thing is though that in each new game, they have managed to make it all feel new again. A remarkable feat given the somewhat repetitive nature. As such, I have no doubts that Lego The Incredibles will be another massive success. It does, if nothing else, stop us getting the sub-par film games we have seen in the past.

What do you think about this? Are you a fan of the Lego games? Are you looking forward to the new Incredibles game? What about the film due for release soon? – Let us know in the comments!