Lego is Set to Launch A 2,646-piece NES Kit

We’ve certainly seen Lego release more than a few weird and wonderful building kits over the last few years. Following a report via TechSpot, however, following a very brief teaser posted by the company yesterday, various images have leaked online to suggest that a full-blown Lego NES kit may be shortly set to be announced!

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

Lego NES Kit

Based on the images, the kit will represent a 2,646 piece design that will not only include a model of the console itself (including a controller), but also a traditional TV screen in which you will be able to assemble a scene. If that wasn’t enough, you also get a brick version of the Super Mario Bros cartridge.

The good news, however, doesn’t end there! It has also been suggested that the kit as a whole will be fully compatible with the recently launched ‘Mario’ sets, and, as such, you may be able to incorporate this into an even more amazing design!

When is it Out?

Although pending confirmation, rumors are suggesting that Nintendo/Lego will confirm this launch within the next few days with the release expected to be set for around August this year. In terms of price, however, you may want to brace yourself as figures of $260.00 have been suggested which is, rather ironically, more expensive than what the console originally sold for!

Putting the price tag to one side, however, this looks to be a pretty amazing design and, pending its formal confirmation, we daresay many of you will be eagerly looking forward to assembling this!

