Lego Reveal Full-Size McLaren Senna Model

Lego McLaren Senna

Unless I am fortunate to someday win the Lottery, I am pretty resigned to the fact that I may never own a car as fancy as a McLaren Senna. That being said, however, it seems that if you have enough Lego bricks, you can at least make a model of one! That might eventually come into my price range at least.

Why do I mention this? Well, in a report via CNET, Lego has just revealed their latest full-size model which just so happens to be a McLaren Senna.

That’s A Lot Of Bricks!

The design reportedly required around half a million bricks to complete. As seen in many similar models, however, this does include functioning doors, wheels and even the steering wheel works!

While not quite as impressive as the Bugatti Chiron (which actually had a working Lego engine) it’s hard not to appreciate the effort that goes into these designs.

Can I Buy One?

Alas, while this does look pretty amazing, don’t expect to see this on the shelves of your local toy store. Projects like this are done by Lego simply for promotional work.

I do, however, suspect that there is more than a little ‘we did it because we could’ about it all.

So no, sadly you can’t have one for yourself. Well, not unless you have an amazing huge bucket of Lego parts. If nothing else though, it is truly remarkable to look at!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!