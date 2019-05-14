Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Slim Business-Grade Laptop Range

Introducing New Slim Notebook Series

Aside from revealing their folding screen laptop concept, Lenovo is also launching a new notebook series range. They are calling this the “ThinkBook” series and it marries some business features of their ThinkPad business series with much slimmer bodies. This includes webcam privacy shutters, Skype key, TPM 2.0 security, and a fingerprint reader.

The two introductory models are the ThinkBook 13s and 14s, both with ultra-thin display bezels and bodies under 0.65 inches thick. They keyboards are backlit and are lower profile than the much bulkier ThinkPad range.

What Kind of Hardware Can You Find Inside?

Internally, these sport Intel Core processors up to the Core i7 with up to 16GB of RAM. Specifically, i5-8265U or i7-8565U. The 13s starts out with 4GB while the 14s packs 8GB for the base model. SSD storage options up to 512GB are available as well.

In terms of GPU, the 13s utilizes the built-in Intel graphics. Meanwhile, the 14s actually uses a discrete AMD Radeon 540X 2GB GPU for the base model. Expect battery life to last 11 hours on the 13s, while the 14s can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

How Much Are These Lenovo ThinkBook Laptops?

The 14s starts at just $749 USD, while the 13s starts at just $729 USD.

Comments

One Response to “Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Slim Business-Grade Laptop Range”
  1. Sykobee says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:35 am

    It’s just a portable security hole when it uses Intel CPUs :p

