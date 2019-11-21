Lian Li Lancool II Review – The Ultimate Mid-Tower?

The Lian Li Lancool One is by far one of the coolest cases on the market right now, check out our review here. Not only did it show their rivals that is can compete or beat them on quality, but they also smashed it on price too. How could Lian Li top that one? They go one louder, that’s how! The Lancool II was something we saw earlier this year at Computex 2019, and we loved it so much, we gave it one of our Best of Computex 2019 Awards. This many features for such a modest price? Oh boy, am I happy to have this one in the office today!

Lian Li Lancool II

It’s pretty much flooded with premium features despite being priced (slightly) under £100. It features dual tempered glass side panels mounted on lift-off hinges. Then you have a built-in PSU shroud, which also features flip down side panels for quick access to the hidden HDD bays. There are mounting covers to hide all the cable management behind the motherboard. Then you have the plentiful radiator and fan support, there’s built-in RGB, there are pre-installed fans, and so much more. Plus, you can really make it your own, as Lian Li has a range of cool aftermarket parts for it too; we’ll price those up on the final page of the review and YES we do have them all here to play with too!

Features

Hinged Tempered Glass Panels

Flip-Down Shrouds

Cable Management Hiding Panels

PSU Shroud

Hidden Storage Bays

Supports up to 280/360mm radiator

Supports up to Eight Fans

Pre-Installed Fans

Addressable RGB Front Panel

Optional Extras

Vertical GPU kit

Side diffused aRGB strip

HDD/SSD Hot-swap kit

USB 3.1 Type C cable for Lancool II

VGA anti-sag bracket

What Lian Li Had to Say