Mad Catz Launches New G.L.I.D.E. Gaming Surface Range

Introducing the G.L.I.D.E. Gaming Surface Family

Mad Catz is announcing that they are now starting to ship their latest range of G.L.I.D.E. gaming surfaces. These provide gamers with “pin-point precision when using their gaming mice” according to Mad Catz. Targeting discerning gamers who are into competitive activities.

Most mouse pads use silicone or cloth on top of foam. Each has its own benefits and caters to one type of mouse. With the G.L.I.D.E., Mad Catz uses a hybrid instead. Each are also constructed from high-density silicon and friction-free cloth, taking advantage of both materials into one surface.

Since it does not use rubber, there are no unpleasant odours to contend with and all models folding tightly up for easy transport.

According to the company, this hybrid surface improves sensor detection by up to 400%. Which is a pretty bold claim.

Furthermore, the edges are heat-bonded to prevent fraying over time. And, it is completely water-proof so you do not have to worry about longevity.

What Size Options are Available?

The G.L.I.D.E. gaming surfaces are available in 16-inch, 19-inch, 21-inch and 38-inch sizes. Furthermore, they are ideally suited for the recently relaunched family of Mad Catz R.A.T. input devices. It is compatible with both optical and laser gaming mice models.