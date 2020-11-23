Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications Leak!

Nvidia is expected to, all going well, formally announce the launch of its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on December 2nd. And given the fact that we’ve already seen an absolute mountain of evidence confirming not only its existence but also that it’s been long in the hands of AIB partners, I daresay that date can’t come soon enough for Team Green’s management!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that we have yet further confirmation that not only that this GPU is on the way, but we also have further evidence as to what the likely specifications will be!

Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

In the image below, it would appear that some of the promotional material from the Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti reference model has leaked online and, based on the information contained within, we get a full list of the graphics cards specifications.

Now, given that these entirely match a leak we saw back in October regarding the 3060 Ti specs, it does raise the double-edged sword question as to whether these are legitimate or are merely a well-played hoax. Based on overall presentation, however, and the timing, we think that you can probably nail down the following as at least the reference specifications:

4,864 CUDA cores

Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz

Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz

256-bit memory bus at 14GBps

8GB of GDDR6 VRAM

200w TDP

What Do We Think?

If these specifications are proven to be correct, then the 3060 Ti certainly seems to represent a very decent graphics card. Even despite the fact that this design is more clearly aiming at the ‘mid-tier’ consumer. With it expected to retail with an MSRP in the region of $399, however, these will undoubtedly be rather popular. Will they be any good though? – Well, be sure to keep checking our website and social media platforms as the (presumed) December 2nd launch date approaches as we’ll be more than ready to get one of these strapped onto our test bench!

One thing, however, is abundantly clear. Manli can add their name on to the already growing list of AIB partners who are ready for the launch of the 3060 Ti!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!