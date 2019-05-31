Mark Zuckerberg Survives Facebook Leadership Vote

Over the last few years, it would hardly take a business expert to know that a lot of the investors in Facebook are more than a little dissatisfied with the continued leadership of Mark Zuckerberg. This was no less evident yesterday as an official leadership vote was conducted with the intention of removing him as the CEO.

With the company facing more than a few PR disasters, many felt that the social media site needed (to survive and grow into the future), a fresh perspective.

Admittedly, a vote would seem to be a foregone conclusion. Despite that, however, the fact that one was called at all was more than suggestive of how some people feel about him.

So… How Did It Go?

Well, we suspect that the article title may have already given away. In a report via the BBC, however, the vote has taken place. Surprise surprise! Mark Zuckerberg is still the company CEO. Normal service has (presumably) resumed.

This was, however, almost something of a pointless exercise. You see, with Mark Zuckerberg having a 60% ‘vote’ in the leadership ballot, he’d have to essentially vote against himself to lose.

How Well Did He Do?

In the report, it would appear that while he has won the vote, the social media site has decided to not reveal exactly what the voting figures were. While this could be entirely part of internal privacy, it may also be indicative of something far more significant.

The real question is, of the 40% of the vote he doesn’t control, how many voted against him?… I’d suspect that the figure would’ve been at least above 20%. Until Facebook tells us, however, we’re just left with the reality that, like it or not, Mark Zuckerberg is still the man in charge!

What do you think? Do you think Mark Zuckerberg can turn things around at Facebook? If not, who do you think it best suited to the role? – Let us know in the comments!