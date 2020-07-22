Marvo Scorpion – Affordable Gaming Just Got Great!
Peter Donnell / 3 seconds ago
It seems Marvo is quickly becoming one of my favourite brands. They’re not aiming to be king of the peripheral world with the best of the best hardware. They’re very strongly focused on affordable peripherals, but they’re proving that cheap doesn’t have to mean, well, crap. Typically for Marvo we’re talking keyboards, mice and headsets for between £5-15 that don’t suck, which is impressive. Today they’ve sent me what they’re calling their more “premium” stuff, and honestly, even that is still cheap as chips. You’ll be able to grab both the mechanical keyboard and their new headset for around £70 – £90 for the pair depending on the retailer.
I’ve got their latest gaming headset, the HG9053, which features 7.1 virtual surround sound, red LED lighting, a detachable boom microphone, built-in USB soundcard and more. That’s backed up by their new Scorpio Gaming KG909 mechanical gaming keyboard, which features tactile switches and some basic RGB lighting. Now, I’m also kinda throwing in their Marvo M355+G1 mouse and mouse mat bundle to complete the set, albeit I review those last week (here).
Features
Marvo Scorpion KG909 Mechanical Keyboard
- Keys: 104
- Switch type: mechanical (Outemu Blue)
- Switch rating: ≥ 50 million presses
- Key route: 3.6 ± 0.3 mm
- Operating force: 55 ± 7 g
- Backlight: Rainbow
- Interface: USB 2.0
- Cable length: 1.6 m
- OS support: Windows 7 or newer
- Full anti-ghosting: N-key rollover support
- Rainbow backlight with individual LED for each key
- 10 selectable lighting schemes
- Raised key design for stylish looks and easy maintenance
Marvo Scorpion HG9053 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
- 7.1 surround (virtual)
- Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 KHz
- Drivers: 50 mm
- 114 dB ± 3 dB
- Microphone: omnidirectional
- -43 dB ± 2 dB
- LED: Red
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Cable Length: 2 m
- Easy volume and microphone adjustments
- USB powered LED light
- Large, comfortable ear cups
- Red LED backlight
- Detachable microphone arm