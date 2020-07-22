It seems Marvo is quickly becoming one of my favourite brands. They’re not aiming to be king of the peripheral world with the best of the best hardware. They’re very strongly focused on affordable peripherals, but they’re proving that cheap doesn’t have to mean, well, crap. Typically for Marvo we’re talking keyboards, mice and headsets for between £5-15 that don’t suck, which is impressive. Today they’ve sent me what they’re calling their more “premium” stuff, and honestly, even that is still cheap as chips. You’ll be able to grab both the mechanical keyboard and their new headset for around £70 – £90 for the pair depending on the retailer.

Marvo Scorpion – Affordable Gaming Just Got Great!

I’ve got their latest gaming headset, the HG9053, which features 7.1 virtual surround sound, red LED lighting, a detachable boom microphone, built-in USB soundcard and more. That’s backed up by their new Scorpio Gaming KG909 mechanical gaming keyboard, which features tactile switches and some basic RGB lighting. Now, I’m also kinda throwing in their Marvo M355+G1 mouse and mouse mat bundle to complete the set, albeit I review those last week (here).

Features

Marvo Scorpion KG909 Mechanical Keyboard

Keys: 104

Switch type: mechanical (Outemu Blue)

Switch rating: ≥ 50 million presses

Key route: 3.6 ± 0.3 mm

Operating force: 55 ± 7 g

Backlight: Rainbow

Interface: USB 2.0

Cable length: 1.6 m

OS support: Windows 7 or newer

Full anti-ghosting: N-key rollover support

Rainbow backlight with individual LED for each key

10 selectable lighting schemes

Raised key design for stylish looks and easy maintenance

Marvo Scorpion HG9053 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset