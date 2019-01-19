Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 Receive New HD Textures

You can play the old Mass Effect games with new textures.

I’m not saying that Mass Effect: Andromeda was a disaster. However, it definitely wasn’t as good as Mass Effect 3 or even Mass Effect 2. Ending aside, Mass Effect 3 was still an outstanding game with an impressive story and loveable characters. However, as the years went by, its graphics, particular its textures have become outdated. The modding community is on the case, though, and a modder named CreeperLava has just released a new version of the ALOT pack. The “A Lot of Textures” mod for Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 includes some impressive improvements for both the games’ environments and characters.

Therefore, if you were thinking about replaying these two games, you should consider installing the mod for an enhanced experience.

What exactly can we expect from this mod pack?

Well, the release notes reference ClearanceClarence’s textures for the Omega asteroid and Collector armor in Mass Effect 2. Moreover, Miranda has received JimbobJeffers textures, which look impressive. Mass Effect 3 receives even more improvements in the form of MaryseDynasty’s Tali textures for all four of her armors, as well as ClearanceClarence’s textures for Garrus, Cerberus units, and Reapers. As an added bonus, Miranda looks better than ever thanks to JimbobJeffers’ newest Ultimate Miri update. Overall, the packs comprise more than 1200 textures for ME2 and 2400 for ME3. That’s a decent improvement for the third game in the franchise and a relatively minor one for the second.

If you would like to download the ALOT mod for ME2, you can find it here, while the ME3 version is here.