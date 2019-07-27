MechWarrior 5 Delayed To December As Epic Store Exclusive

Despite being announced over 3 years ago, we’re still waiting for MechWarrior 5 to be released. Admittedly, given that it’s been around 10 years since the previous game in the franchise launched, at this point we’ve gotten rather used to the wait. With it originally set to release in 2018, however, this got delayed to 2019 with it most recently scheduled for September 10th.

In a report via RockPaperShotgun, however, MechWarrior 5 has officially been delayed, yet again. The good news is, however, that’s it’s still (just) clinging onto a 2019 release.

MechWarrior 5 is Delayed… Again!

In announcing the delay, developer Piranha Games has also confirmed that the release will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. It seems, however, that for those looking forward to this release, it may have been a good idea all round!

“Partnering with Epic gave us the ability to delay our release to early December so that we could make the quality of game we desired as well as the financial footing to make sure MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries could be properly localised with a significant marketing effort,”

We do, however, suspect that this news isn’t going to go down well with many. And no, not just because of the delay either!

Epic Games Store

Some people will undoubtedly be unhappy that this is heading to the Epic Games Store. Frankly, however, we at eTeknix struggle to understand the vitriol that some people have for the platform. Feel free, however, to let us know what you think about this in the comments!

In this instance though, it seems that Epic Games may have provided a means of giving the developer more time to this game better on launch. Possibly even via financial incentives. Epic Games is quite happy writing cheques at the moment.

Either way, with MechWarrior 5 now set to release on December 10th, they have less of an excuse if this is awful! We’ll be keeping an eye on this one!

What do you think? Are you disappointed with the delay? Do you think this move will result in a better final game? – Let us know in the comments!