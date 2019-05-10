MediEvil Remake to Arrive On Halloween

MediEvil Remake

Last October we were hit with the surprise announcement that the PS1 classic, MediEvil, was set to be the latest game to receive the remake treatment.

For those of you unfamiliar with the game, in simple terms, it’s a hack-and-slash adventure game that shares more than a few similarities with Dark Souls. No less, because it is without a doubt one of the hardest and unforgiving games ever made.

If you have, however, been hotly anticipating this game, then we have good news! Following the release of a brand new trailer, MediEvil is confirmed for release on Halloween this year. That’s October the 25th just in case you didn’t know.

What Do We Know About The Game?

We are aware that this will release as a PlayStation 4 exclusive and that in terms of the development, it has been completely remake from the ground up. This isn’t a lazy asset swap, it’s a full blown recreation.

With it being over 20-years since the release of the original game, however, perhaps too much time has passed. Then again, many people absolutely adored the original (despite it’s difficulty) and will undoubtedly be looking forward to this new release!

What do you think? Did you ever play the original MediEvil? Are you looking forward to the remake? – Let us know in the comments!