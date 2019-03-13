Metro Exodus Retested – More Cards, More RT, More DLSS!

Metro Exodus Retested

When Metro launched, it set a benchmark for how demanding modern PC games can be. “Can it run Crysis?” we used to cry. However, from this day forth, “Can it run Metro” is the benchmark to take note of. With a powerful game engine, the game looks stunning, but will make even the RTX 2080 Ti cry for its mother.

Since the game launched, however, it has played host to a wide range of GPU driver updates, as well as game updates. The game its self, as well as the feature-packed benchmarking tool, have been heavily adjusted. What does that mean? Well, it means performance has improved quite a bit. Furthermore, it means all our lovely benchmarks we’ve run are now invalid junk.

So, there’s only one thing to do! Grab a big stack of graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, and put them on the bench. I don’t know how you spend your weekends, but this is how I spent mine! Plus, I spent last weekend testing Far Cry New Dawn in a similar fashion. Check that out here!

GPUs Featured

PowerColor Devil RX580

AMD Radeon Vega 56

Sapphire VEGA 64

ASUS 9Gbps GTX 1060

PNY XLR8 GTX 1070

MSI Gaming GTX 1070 Ti

Nvidia FE GTX 1080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

ASUS Strix RTX 2060

Aorus Xtreme RTX 2070

EVGA XC Ultra RTX 2080

MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

