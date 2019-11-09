MGS4 Now Fully Playable in RPCS3 on PC

A few months ago, we finally saw that PlayStation 3 emulator had crossed one of its biggest hurdles. Getting Metal Gear Solid 4 to run on the emulator has been a huge task. Mostly due to the nature of how the game used a special overlay technique, as it was an undocumented and complex feature of the PlayStation 3 hardware and pretty much the only game that used it too.

The development was a big job, but once it was cracked, it opened up the flood gates. Since then, we saw a glitchy version running, then within just a WEEK we saw damn near all of those graphics issues resolved. However, it now seems that work is fully completed and all major issues are resolved. We can finally play Metal Gear Solid 4 from start to finish in RPCS3 on our PCs!

What’s amazing is that the only “big” issue is that the frame rate will occasionally drop below 60 FPS. That’s hardly a kick in the teeth given then game ran at 30 FPS on the PlayStation 3!

You can download the emulator and fill your boots here. Just erm, don’t ask us where to get a copy of the game.