Micron Memory Sets New DDR4 Overclocking World Record

Crucial Ballistix memory is the high-performance king once again. Their memory has managed to set a new overclocking world record. Maxing out at a whopping memory frequency at 6024MT/s. Leveraging performance-tuned Micron die and the innovation behind the new Ballistix® Elite 4000 memory, the ASUS motherboard R&D team set the record using liquid nitrogen (LN 2 ) cooling and the following system setup:

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X processor

ASUSX570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT motherboard

Ballistix Elite DDR4 4000 8GB memory

Of course, extreme speeds like this aren’t really something you’ll see in your system at home. Unless you’re rocking an endless supply of LN2 and other extreme hardware. However, it’s fantastic to see Micron pushing the boundaries of PC performance. Plus, what we learn here, can help us reach higher consumer-ready speeds in the future too.

What ASUS Had to Say

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Ballistix to achieve this new world record,” said Albert Chang, general manager of the motherboard BU for ASUS. “Both overclocking teams worked tirelessly to finetune BIOS settings on our newly-released ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT board to unleash the capabilities of the Micron die. Setting the new world record of 6024MT/s with Ballistix Elite 4000 memory on our new ROG AMD X570 motherboard is a powerful demonstration of the engineering excellence ASUS ROG and Micron bring to the gaming ecosystem.”

The record-breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT, and the valid CPU-Z screenshot can be found here.

“Ballistix memory has set three overclocking world records in the span of five months, which is a testament to our world-class Micron engineering and expertise,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron Consumer Products Group. “We are committed to providing gamers and enthusiasts with high-performance memory that delivers maximum system capability and a rich experience, and our Ballistix memory is evidence of that.”

Ballistix

Ballistix DDR4 memory is Intel XMP-ready, optimised for the latest Intel and AMD chipsets, and available for purchase at uk.crucial.com or through select global channel partners. Gamers and enthusiasts can combine Ballistix memory and the Crucial P1 SSD for a full performance memory and storage upgrade. All Ballistix memory is backed by a limited.

