Microsoft Confirms Only 1 Next Gen Console is in Development

/ 5 hours ago
Microsoft Confirm Only 1 New Console

Following the formal announcement of Project Scarlett (aka the Xbox Two) at E3 2019, there has been a number of significant talking points surrounding the console. While Microsoft was willing to give us some information, there are many other areas which (for the moment) they seem happy to keep us guessing.

In a report via the Verge, however, they have decided to shut down one of the biggest rumours surrounding the release. Namely, the new next-gen console will only be released as a single ‘model’. Well, at least on launch.

microsoft

Speculation

At present there are a number of models available for the current Xbox console. You have the original base model, the S and the super powered ‘X’. As such, many believed that Microsoft would replicate this again with the launch of their next-gen systems by releasing a ‘base model’ and a ‘high spec’ version.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has, however, confirmed that “Right now, we’re focused on Project Scarlett and what we put on stage.”

microsoft

More Xbox’s?

Personally, we think it’s more than a little likely that there will be a number of variant models of the next-gen console. We have, after all, seen it used very widely in the current gen systems and most particularly in ‘all digital’ versions from Microsoft.

Admittedly, they may launch with one specific model, but overall, don’t be surprised if down the road various models are on offer with each offering something relatively unique.

What do you think? Are you interesting in the new Xbox console? – Let us know in the comments!

