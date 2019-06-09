Microsoft Xbox Console ‘Project Scarlett’ To Release April 2020

Xbox Project Scarlett

At E3 today, while Microsoft has announced a lot of major upcoming releases (that we’ll be sure to tell you about very shortly) there one was huge question mark surrounding their press conference. Namely, would they announce anything about their next-generation console release?

Well, following the conclusion of their press conference, we have some pretty major news! Microsoft has confirmed that ‘Project Scarlett’, their next-gen console, will be set for release in 2020.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, Microsoft has kept a lot of the picture cards close to their chest. They have, however, revealed more than enough to get us excited.

The system will be (roughly) 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One X

The console will be sold bundled with Halo Infinite as a launch title

Capable of 8K resolution with 120 FPS

A bespoke SSD offering 40X the speed of the current gen consoles

It is, however, somewhat gratifying to see one of the longest rumours suggesting the console (in it’s code name) being confirmed.

What Do We Think?

With this being announced literally within the last 30 minutes, there’s clearly a lot of hyperbole flying around at the moment regarding this console. As such, before leaping to any judgement it might perhaps be best to let the E3 dust settle.

What we do, however, initially draw from this announcement are two clear thoughts. Firstly, this system is going to be ridiculously powerful. Even based on technology a year from now. Secondly, that a lot of what they had to say (in truth) largely only followed what we’ve heard about the PS5. Admittedly, Microsoft has now officially gone on record, but still.

With a release confirmed for April 2020, it’s amazing to think it, but we’re already less than 9 months away from our first next-gen console release!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!