Microsoft Fires At Google Stadia -“They Don’t Have The Content”

Microsoft Slams Google Stadia

It seems that like it or not, a significant part of the future of the gaming will lie in subscription-based streaming services. This is backed up by a lot of moves and rumours.

For example, it has long been said that Microsoft was planning to release a ‘streaming only’ console. This would be based on either their current-gen, next-gen console or both!

With Google announcing their Stadia platform last month, however, they were one of the first (of at least the new wave) to make their product known to the public!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Microsoft has taken shots at the platform saying (rather bluntly) that it “doesn’t have the content”.

No Content

Speaking in an interview, Xbox CMO Mike Nichols has said that while there are aspects of the design to be appreciated, ultimately the platform doesn’t (or more accurately, will not) have enough content to make it a success with consumers.

What Do We Think?

Despite the Google Stadia being formally revealed, there is very little specific information about it. As such, it might be more than a little early for Microsoft to make such accusations.

Google has reportedly already secured the business of many notable developers. The only crux will be getting them to develop exclusives. Something which, in fairness, Apple is pushing hard with their own platform.

If such a platform is going to be a success, however, it’s going to be interesting to see who wins between Apple, Google and Microsoft.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!