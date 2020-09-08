Microsoft Has Finally Revealed the Xbox Series S

/ 4 seconds ago
It’s leaked more than a British Leyland car, but the Xbox Series S has finally been unveiled by Microsoft. I mean, it’s even been leaked on the back of the controller box, and I’m sure I saw it leaked on a pack of bloody pringles recently too. We all know about it, so I guess that’s why Microsoft just pulled the covers off.

Now, they haven’t really given us much to go on. We know, from all the leaks, it’ll be more powerful than the Xbox One X, or at least around that power. Of course, it’ll be less powerful than the full-fat Xbox Series X too, but it’ll also be a hell of a lot cheaper.

Furthermore, it’s the smallest Xbox ever, and that’s impressive. It’s barely taller than two controllers, and not much thicker. The most prominent feature on the box is a bloody massive fan intake.

We know they’ll be released soon, but with no clear retail date just yet. However, we do know that the Xbox Series S will be just $299!

