Microsoft Hints of Borderlands 3 Cross-Play between Xbox and PC

Cross-Platform Co-Op Possible?

Fans are definitely excited at the upcoming arrival of the long-awaited follow-up to Gearbox‘ Borderlands series. Even more so now that Microsoft has hinted that cross-platform co-op might be available between Xbox One and PC.

The “cross-platform co-op” tag has since been removed now at the Microsoft Store. Most likely because Gearbox did not officially announce this feature yet. After all, they would want to keep the momentum going with announcements until launch. So they do not want to blow any scheduled future announcements with leaks.

So for now, we can mark it as a “possibility” that the feature might be on the game. And simply not a mistake on Microsoft’s end.

When is Borderlands 3 Coming Out?

Borderlands 3 is arriving on September 13, 2019. It will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony’s PlayStation 4 console and of course PC. However, it will be an EPIC Games Store exclusive. According to publisher 2K Games however, it will be “available on additional PC digital storefronts” by April 2020. So it is a 6-month exclusive to EPIC.

For now, fans can enjoy the previous games since Gearbox has released a free 4K UHD graphical update for them. The first game even gets extra features on top of modernized aesthetics. That should tide most fans appetite for cell-shaded mayhem for now.