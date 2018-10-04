Microsoft Improves Graphics Performance in Surface Studio 2

Introducing the 2nd Generation Surface Studio

Microsoft has announced their latest update to their Surface Studio. It retains the same basic concept from the original. However, Microsoft has considerably boosted its graphics capabilities. The 4500×3000 28-inch display screen is now 38% brighter and has 22% better contrast.

The first generation model made use of either a GeForce 965M or 980M GPU. With this latest model, users can now enjoy a massive increase in performance from either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or a GTX 1070.

They are also ditching the 8GB option, now offering the Surface Studio 2 with either 16GB or 32GB DDR4 memory. Even the storage design gets an upgrade, finally abandoning the hybrid disk configuration for a pure SSD solution, up to 2TB in capacity.

However, despite upgrading everything else, Microsoft decided to use 7th generation mobile parts for the CPU. Using an i7-7820HQ processor instead of one of the new 8th Gen models which are more efficient. The Intel Core i7-7820HQ is a 45W 4C/8T mobile processor with a base speed of 2.9GHz and a turbo of 3.9GHz.

Unlike the new Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 however, the Surface Studio 2 actually has a USB-C port. Except, dissappointingly, there is no Thunderbolt 3.

How Much is the Microsoft Surface Studio 2?

The Surface Studio 2 pricing starts at $3,499 USD for the model with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Upgrading to 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD, costs $4,799 in total. It will be shipping out around November 2018.