Microsoft Officially Launches Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2

Powered by 8th Gen Intel CPUs

After weeks of leaks, Microsoft has finally officially launched their latest Surface devices: Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. The rumours all proved to be true, including the inclusion of a classic matte black option.

Both devices run full Windows 10 operating systems and provide extended battery life for all-day work. Underneath the hood is an 8th gen Intel Core U-series processor. Users can opt for either the i5-8350U, i5-8250U, or the more powerful i7-8650U.

What are the Specs for Microsoft Surface Pro 6?

The Surface Pro 6 measures 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm and comes with a 12.3″ PixelSense display. This has a resolution of 2736 x 1824 and a pixel density of 267 ppi. The 3:2 aspect ratio makes it ideal for work and it has a 10-point multi-touch panel.

Users can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM, as well as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB capacity SSD storage options.

In terms of connectivity, the USB-C port is unfortunately absent. However, there is one full size USB 3.0 port, a mini DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSDXC card reader. For connecting more peripherals, Microsoft provides their proprietary Surface connect port.

The Surface Pro 6 is available in either Black or Platinum, and are now available for pre-order starting at $899 USD. The 1TB capacity option is not available for pre-orders for now. So the current top end configuration with an i7, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM costs $1,899 USD.

What are the Specs for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2?

The Surface Laptop 2 measures 308.1 x 223.27 x 14.48mm and has a slightly larger 13.5″ PixelSense display. The 10-point multi-touch panel has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) and uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It has a similar storage, memory and CPU configuration options as the Surface Pro 6. It even has similar connectivity options as well. With the exception of lacking a microSDXC port.

Users can select between four different colours: Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue and Black. All with a starting price of $999 USD. The top-end i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage option costs $2,199 USD.