Microsoft Might Be Set To Launch A Handheld Gaming Device

It’s pretty clear that in comparative terms, the Xbox One hasn’t sold anywhere near as well as Microsoft might have hoped. While it is a long way from being a flop, recent figures, however, recently revealed that the Nintendo Switch was set to overtake it as the 2nd-best selling console of the ‘current-gen’ releases.

In a report via T3, however, a patent application (and images) have leaked reporting to show (a perhaps long overdue) handheld console coming from Microsoft!

Microsoft to Release a Handheld System?

So what is it exactly? Well, based on the images it appears to essentially be a wrap-around designed to work with a smartphone screen. As such, you might be wondering exactly what this might offer? Will this just be a mobile gaming control peripheral?

Well, perhaps not as the ‘Xbox Cloud’ suggests that this might add a little hardware (or at least storage) to essentially just use your phone as the display screen.

What Do We Think?

The design does appear to be rather comprehensive as it offers both wireless and a hardwired audio connector. How good will this be exactly, however, and what Microsofts long-terms intentions are here, remains a mystery. This could be fantastic. Particularly if Microsoft can work this into their Xbox Game pass.

Nintendo, however, may be paying close attention to this one. It might be long overdue, but Microsoft might finally be set to get in on the handheld market!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!