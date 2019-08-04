Xbox One Faces Losing Sales War to Nintendo Switch

When the 8th-generation consoles were released, the main talking point was the ‘console war’ between the Xbox One and PS4. A little over 5 years on and it’s pretty clear that Sony’s PS4 has proven to be the winner. I mean, it has outsold the Xbox One at over a 2:1 ratio.

In a report via VGChartz, however, it seems that Microsoft might be set for another defeat. Why? Well, based on sales figures, it seems more than likely that they’re going to be beaten into 3rd place by the Nintendo Switch. A defeat that would be more than a little embarrassing.

Xbox One Set To Lose to the Nintendo Switch

With the Nintendo Switch just reporting sales of over 35 million units, it is only around 7.5 million sales behind the Xbox One. This is, of course, still a substantial gap. Remember though, that the Xbox One has had three whole years longer on the market. Put simply, the Nintendo Switch is catching up fast!

As such, if this trend continues, it’s pretty clear that Microsoft is going to be knocked down into third place in the sales charts. A factor which, considering they were hoping to be number one, is more than a little embarrassing.

Has the Xbox One Been A Failure?

Despite likely finishing in a rather disappointing 3rd-place in the 8th-gen console wars, the Xbox One has been far from a failure for Microsoft. What is clear, however, is that their next console will have to do better.

The Nintendo Switch was (and is) an excellent console, but I doubt anyone at Microsoft would’ve expected it to top the sales of their system. While it hasn’t yet, the writing is almost certainly on the wall. It does, therefore make you think what Microsoft might do to address this with their next console.

If you want to learn more about their next Xbox (Two?) console, you can check out our ‘what we know so far’ via the link here!

What do you think? Are you surprised with these figures? – Let us know in the comments!