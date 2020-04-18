Microsoft Reveals Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

It seemed more than a little likely that with the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077 that we were going to see more than a few ‘themed’ products to go along with it. Following the release of a video, however, Microsoft has decided to go a little early by announcing the upcoming launch of their limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X console.

Xbox One X – Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Based on the controller (that is shown in the video and leaked earlier this week) this console does look a hell of a lot better and, dare we say, actually pretty cool. Particularly with its ‘glow in the dark’ styling. It does, however, seem more than a little confusing in regards to the release date.

With this being a Cyberpunk 2077 themed console, it should be noted that with it set to release in June, this will be 3 months before the game actually comes out!

So, why is this system being released so early when compared to the game? Well, it likely comes down to some awkward timing. With the Xbox Series X set to release around November/December this year, Microsoft likely thinks that releasing this console in tandem with the game (September) would ultimately bring it a little too close for comfort!

What Do We Think?

Putting the timing aspects aside, we still think that this limited edition console really looks excellent. The only question mark we have, however, is whether this themed system will include a pre-order code for the game itself. It would, quite frankly, seem a bit weird if it didn’t.

Still, if you like the look of this system and want a bit of last-minute Xbox One X action, then this undoubtedly seems to be a solid option for a highly-distinctive gaming console. If it doesn’t include a copy of the game though, it might seem more than a little pointless with the Xbox Series X just on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!