Microsoft Says the Latest Edge Preview Build is Massively Faster

Around a month ago, Microsoft finally launched its latest version of their Edge internet browser which transitioned itself to a Chromium-based design. While there is, of course, a lot of apathy for the browser, we must admit that (so far) it seems really good. So good, in fact, that it has already managed to convert a number of us here at eTeknix.

In a report via BetaNews, however, it seems that the next version is set to get even better!

Microsoft Claims the Latest Edge Will be Massively Faster

Following provisional testing on the latest developers build of the Edge browser, Microsoft is claiming that, compared to the current version, it runs around 13% faster.

While this might not sound like a colossally huge figure, it should be great enough for users to genuinely see the difference.

“We’ve measured an up to 13 percent performance improvement in the Speedometer 2.0 benchmark when compared to Microsoft Edge 79. Speedometer measures performance by simulating user interactions in a sample web app across a number of DOM APIs and popular JavaScript frameworks used by top sites. [It] is generally regarded as a good proxy for real-world performance across a number of different subsystems. Including the DOM, JavaScript engine, layout, and more.”

What Do We Think?

Despite Edge’s rather rough early days in Windows 10 (and the reticence it created in users), the new Chromium-based Edge browser is honestly excellent. At the very least, it’s well worth a try.

Yes, admittedly, it’s got an uphill battle to try and combat the dominance seen in Chrome. In our opinion though, even the version of Edge out now is at least as good as Google’s. A very unexpected (but none-the-less pleasant) surprise!

What do you think? Have you tried the new Edge browser? If so, what are your thoughts on it? – Let us know in the comments!