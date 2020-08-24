Microsoft Semi-Supports Epic Games in Apple Legal Dispute

If you’ve been paying attention to the more legal side of tech news in the last few weeks, you’ll undoubtedly be aware that the already strained relationship between Epic Games and Apple has gone very South very quickly! Put simply, with both companies now suing each other for various reasons (largely stemming from the fact that Epic Games did not want to pay Apple it’s 30% commission on transactions) this is clearly a dispute that isn’t going to get settled any time soon!

Following a report via GamesIndustry, however, Epic Games may have found itself a surprising ally with Microsoft stepping in with semi-support for the company.

Microsoft Supports Epic Games in Apple Legal Dispute

It should be noted that Microsoft has had more than a few of its own fallings-out with Apple over the years and, as such, it’s hardly surprising that they are now semi-supporting them. Don’t think this is entirely due to unselfish reasons though. With Apple’s latest legal move potentially putting the use of the Unreal Engine on IOS (for ALL games) in jeopardy, however, it seems that Microsoft is more than a little worried about this impacting their mobile games development. As such, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer has made the following social media post seemingly in support of Epic Games:

“Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers and gamers.”

What Do We Think?

In terms of Epic Games VS Apple, this is going to get messy. Like, really messy and the only winner is probably going to be the lawyers. Although I appreciate that many people have a disliking towards Epic Games, however, I can’t help but feel some sympathy for their position. In terms of mobile apps, you are pretty much over a barrel when it comes to Apple and it’s store policy. As such, I dare say that over the coming months, many more companies are going to step in to give Epic Games at least more moral support. Having Microsoft apparently on the same team, however, will undoubtedly be a big boost to them though!

